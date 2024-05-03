2024 PGA Championship FAQ: Everything to know about the PGA Major

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 PGA Championship marks the second major tournament of the year after the Masters was held last month where Scottie Scheffler put on the green jacket for the second time in three years.

Just like the Masters, the PGA Championship will be a difficult task to conquer the course and the elements over four days of competition.

Here is everything you need to know about the second major tournament of 2024.

Is the PGA Championship a major?

Yes. The PGA Championship is one of the four major tournaments, along with the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

Where is the PGA Championship?

In 2024, the PGA Championship takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

It is the fourth time Valhalla is hosting this major tournament and first since 2014 when Rory McIlroy won his fourth major before the age of 25, joining Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to accomplish that feat.

Every year, the PGA Championship has rotating sites, like the U.S. Open, but unlike the Masters where that tournament is held at Augusta National Golf Club every year.

Who won the PGA Championship 2023?

Credit: Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, Brooks Koepka hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester N.Y.

That win gave Koepka his third Wanamaker Trophy in six years after going back-to-back in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri and 2019 at Bethpage Black in New York.

When is the PGA Championship

The first of the 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 and conclude with the final round on Sunday, May 19.

PGA Championship Scoring

The format for the 2024 PGA Championship is stroke play.

Since 1958, stroke play has been the format in order to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. However, from the inaugural tournament in 1916 to 1957, match play was decided to determine the winner.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

In December, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy four times, mentioned the desire to play one tournament a month in 2024.

After withdrawing in the second round of The Genesis Invitational in February due to dehydration for his first event of the year, he skipped March and prepared for the Masters in April. Woods made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, en route to a 60th place finish

On May 1st, the day Woods’ Sun Day Red clothing line dropped, he spoke to Carson Daly on the Today Show.

In addition to taking about his new apparel line, Daly asked Woods about his intention to play the remaining three majors – the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

“I’m hoping to,” Woods said on the morning show, located in New York City. “I have basically the next three months, so I have three majors and hopefully that will all kind of work out.”

Club pros in PGA Championship

The PGA of America club professionals can not only teach the game, but also play the game.

With the PGA of America hosting the PGA Championship, more than 30,000 professionals have the opportunity to qualify for this tournament.

In total, the top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship will qualify for a spot and possibly have a tournament like the star-studded moments that Michael Block provided in 2023, highlighted by his slam dunk hole-in-one in the final round to finish tied for 15th. Block also earned a spot into the 2024 field as a result of finishing within the top 15 and ties.

Qualifying for the PGA Championship

There are 14 ways players can qualify for a spot in the 156-man major championship field.

1. All former winners of the PGA Championship

2. The last five Masters Champions from 2020-24

3. The last five U.S. Open Champions from 2019-23

4. The last five Open Championship winners from 2018-23 (Open Championship was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19)

5. The last three Players Championship winners from 2022-24

6. The top three players on the International Federational Official World Golf Ranking List as of April 29.

7. The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

8. The top 15 finishers and tied from the 2023 PGA Championship

9. The top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship

10. The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

11. Playing members from the 2023 U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams, provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 6

12. Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are considered official, from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic

13. The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above (note: the PGA has traditionally invited the top 100 from the Official World Golf Ranking as of the week before the championship);

14. If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points through same time period as criteria No. 10, in order of their position on such a list.

Future PGA Championship sites

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at the upcoming PGA Championships and its course locations