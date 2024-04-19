Top 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospect could reportedly be facing dramatic slide

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We already know just how stacked the 2024 NFL Draft is at the quarterback position. Caleb Williams will go No. overall to the Chicago Bears.

The expectation is that the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, selecting second and third respectively, will also add signal callers to the mix. In fact, there is a good chance that the top-four picks in this draft will be quarterbacks depending on if the Arizona Cardinals trade down from four.

The top-tier quarterbacks are already known with less than a week to go before the annual event.

Caleb Williams, USC

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

It’s the second tier of quarterbacks that have us guessing. That lists consists of Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon). Both have been projected to go within the top half of the first round in recent weeks.

We now have some more information on this. It’s not great for the former Ducks star quarterback.

Bo Nix could face deep slide down the board in the 2024 NFL Draft

“Based on discussions with multiple sources with knowledge of the manner in which the first round is likely to unfold, the former Oregon quarterback is the most likely to slide,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Friday.

The report indicates that Nix could face the same type of slide we saw from Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky star was projected to go somewhere within the top-15 or so. He landed at No. 33 to the Tennessee Titans in the second round.

Back in 2022, Liberty product Malik Willis was also projected to be a first-round pick. He fell to the Titans with the 86th pick in the third round.

Bo Nix stats (2023): 77.4% completion, 4,508 yards, 45 TD, 3 INT

Despite his absurd numbers at Oregon last season, Nix has rarely been seen as a top-end quarterback prospect in a 2024 NFL Draft littered with them.

Even then, he’s been linked as high as No. 12 to the Denver Broncos. As Florio rightfully noted in his report, it only takes one team.