Zion Williamson’s foot showing ‘improved bone healing’

Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches from the bench in street clothes as his team plays the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans sidelined star Zion Williamson is showing “improved bone healing” in his right foot and will “gradually progress” to full basketball activities, the team announced Wednesday.

The team advised that Williamson remains out indefinitely.

The No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has played just 85 games for the Pelicans. He missed the first three months of the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury, and a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot has kept him sidelined this entire season.

But recent imaging into the injury indicated Williamson will be able to start full weight-bearing exercises. It is progress from imaging results in December that showed a setback.

Williamson, 21, was an All-Star in 2020-21 when he averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

For his career, Williamson has averages of 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 31.7 minutes per game.

