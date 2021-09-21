Yu Chang’s three-run triple propels Cleveland Indians past Kansas City Royals

Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Yu Chang hit a three-run triple and Cal Quantrill tossed 6 2/3 solid innings to propel the host Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Ernie Clement belted a solo homer among his two hits to help the Indians (74-76) rebound from dropping a doubleheader to the Royals on Monday. Cleveland had won 11 straight games against Kansas City prior to Monday’s action.

Hunter Dozier homered for the second time in as many days for the Royals (69-83).

Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield had two singles and Nicky Lopez added a double to extend his career-best on-base streak to 31 games.

Cleveland quickly loaded the bases in the first inning against rookie Daniel Lynch (4-6) before Chang’s line drive handcuffed Andrew Benintendi. The left fielder slipped and the ball caromed off his glove to the wall to allow all three runners to score.

The Indians tacked on another run in the second inning when Clement deposited a 1-1 fastball from Lynch just above the 19-foot wall in left-center field. The homer was Clement’s third of the season and first since he went deep twice on Aug. 13.

Dozier cut into Kansas City’s four-run deficit with two outs in the seventh inning. Dozier sent a 1-1 slider from Quantrill over the wall in left field for his 15th homer of the season.

Quantrill (7-3) picked up his seventh win in his past eight decisions after allowing one run on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Blake Parker recorded the final out of the seventh inning. Bryan Shaw retired the side in order in the eighth to bridge the gap to Emmanuel Clase, who struck out two batters in the ninth to secure his 24th save of the season.

Kansas City’s Dylan Coleman made his major league debut in the seventh inning. He allowed one hit in one scoreless inning.

Coleman, who was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, was the player to be named later in last season’s trade that sent Trevor Rosenthal to the San Diego Padres.

–Field Level Media