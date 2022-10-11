Yanks’ Scott Effross needs TJ surgery; DJ LeMahieu out for ALDS

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees right-hander Scott Effross will undergo Tommy John surgery, the YES Network reported Tuesday, and infielder DJ LeMahieu will miss the American League Division Series with a foot injury.

The Effross news broke after the Yankees announced their ALDS roster with him omitted. Miguel Castro takes Effross’ spot on the playoff roster.

Matt Carpenter takes the roster spot of LeMahieu.

The Yankees open their postseason Tuesday against the visiting Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS after earning a first-round bye.

Effross last pitched an inning of relief against Texas on Oct. 3.

Acquired at the trade deadline, Effross posted a 2.13 ERA and three saves in 13 games for the Yankees. He went 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA in 47 games for the Chicago Cubs prior to the trade.

Effross was put on the injured list in August with a right shoulder strain.

It’s another blow to the Yankees’ bullpen, which is also without Michael King, Chad Green, Ron Marinaccio, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton.

LeMahieu had been slowed for most of September with a right foot injury but came off the injured list late in the regular season and played five games. But manager Aaron Boone struck an ominous tone Monday.

“That’s one of the things obviously we’re waiting on,” Boone said. “I feel like he was still compromised. That’s what I was seeing. We want to see how he is today and what he’s able to do, and make that determination.”

LeMahieu batted .261 with 12 home runs and 74 runs during the regular season. He played in 125 games.

Castro went 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances during the regular season. Carpenter batted .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 47 games. Carpenter fractured his left foot in early August.

–Field Level Media