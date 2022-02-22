Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s number in August

Former New York Yankees Paul O’Neill, left, and Reggie Jackson, right, joke around during batting practice before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York.Nyy Vs Bos Game 3

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that they will retire outfielder Paul O’Neill’s uniform No. 21 on Aug. 21.

O’Neill, who turns 59 on Friday, will be the 23rd Yankees player or manager to receive the honor and the first since Derek Jeter on May 14, 2017.

O’Neill played the final nine seasons of his 17-year career in the Bronx (1993-2001), winning five American League pennants and four World Series championships. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, 1985, with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1,254 games with the Yankees, he batted .303 with 185 home runs and 858 RBIs. He won a batting title with a .359 average in 1994 and made the All-Star teams in 1994-95 and 1997-98.

O’Neill, who currently works as an analyst for the YES Network, was previously celebrated at Yankee Stadium in 2014 when he received a plaque in Monument Park.

