Yankees, Tigers slated for 2024 MLB Little League Classic

The New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers will play in the 2024 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Sunday during the Little League World Series.

The Tigers will be the home team for the game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field, home to the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League.

Players from both MLB teams will watch the Little League World Series game earlier on Aug. 18, and Little League players and their families will attend the big leaguers’ contest.

The Philadelphia Phillies and designated host Washington Nationals are slated to play the 2023 edition on Sunday night.

The first Little League Classic was in August 2017, when the Pittsburgh Pirates doubled up the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3, followed in 2018 by the New York Mets topping the host Phillies 8-2. The Chicago Cubs beat the Pirates 7-1 in 2019; Cleveland blanked the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in 2021; and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-3 last season.

–Field Level Media