Yankees starter Domingo German tossed after substance check

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the host Toronto Blue Jays after umpires conducted an illegal foreign substance check.

German is the second pitcher to be tossed from a game this season over sticky substances, joining Max Scherzer of the New York Mets, and faces an automatic 10-game suspension.

German threw three perfect innings and was checked after the third inning. The umpiring crew made the decision to send him off after checking his glove and hand.

Ian Hamilton came on in relief of German in the fourth inning and did not last the full inning before leaving with an apparent injury.

Before Tuesday, German was 2-3 with a 4.00 ERA in eight starts on the season. He had recorded 47 strikeouts and 15 walks in 45 innings.

German was also checked for illegal substances during a game on April 15. He was told to wash his hands due to excess rosin and was allowed to continue pitching.

