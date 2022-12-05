Yankees sign GM Brian Cashman to new deal

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees signed general manager Brian Cashman to a new four-year contract Monday that keeps him with the team through 2026.

Cashman, 55, is the longest-serving Yankees GM in franchise history and owns the longest tenure among current Major League general managers. Cashman has been the Yankees’ general manager since 1998.

The Yankees have posted a winning record in each of Cashman’s 25 seasons as GM, winning at least 84 games in each 162-game season, 2020 notwithstanding. He has a lifetime winning percentage of .589.

Cashman joined the Yankees organization in 1986 as an intern in the Minor League and Scouting Department.

In his first season in 1998, he became the youngest-ever GM to win a World Series at age 30.

Cashman has earned four World Series rings as GM.

–Field Level Media