Yankees reinstate RHP Miguel Castro from IL

The New York Yankees reinstated right-hander Miguel Castro from the 60-day injured list Monday.

In a corresponding move, the team designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.

Castro returns from rehab after going on the 15-day IL on July 16 with a right shoulder strain. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Aug. 1.

Castro, a reliever, is 5-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 32 games this season.

Gonzalez made one appearance for the Yankees, starting Sunday’s game against Baltimore. He gave up a run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Overall this season, he’s 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in seven games (five starts) for three teams.

