Published September 16, 2022

Yankees reinstate Aroldis Chapman from IL after tattoo issue

Sportsnaut
Aug 19, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone (17) after being taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day injured list Friday ahead of their weekend series against the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Chapman was placed on the injured list Aug. 27 because a new tattoo he had gotten on his leg became infected.

In two rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset, Chapman pitched two scoreless innings and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five.

The beleaguered 34-year-old has not pitched for New York since Aug. 19. He had previously lost the Yankees’ full-time closer job and also spent a stint on the IL earlier this year with an Achilles injury.

Chapman is 2-3 with a career-worst 4.70 ERA in 36 games this season. He has nine saves, 35 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 2/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.

Weber, 32, pitched to a 0.84 ERA with one save in five appearances out of the bullpen (10 2/3 innings). This is his first season with the club.

