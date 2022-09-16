Yankees reinstate Aroldis Chapman from IL after tattoo issue

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day injured list Friday ahead of their weekend series against the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Chapman was placed on the injured list Aug. 27 because a new tattoo he had gotten on his leg became infected.

In two rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset, Chapman pitched two scoreless innings and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five.

The beleaguered 34-year-old has not pitched for New York since Aug. 19. He had previously lost the Yankees’ full-time closer job and also spent a stint on the IL earlier this year with an Achilles injury.

Chapman is 2-3 with a career-worst 4.70 ERA in 36 games this season. He has nine saves, 35 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 2/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.

Weber, 32, pitched to a 0.84 ERA with one save in five appearances out of the bullpen (10 2/3 innings). This is his first season with the club.

