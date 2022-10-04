Yankees put pitcher Ron Marinaccio (shin) on IL

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a stress reaction to his right shin.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, right-hander Albert Abreu was returned from the same list.

The Yankees bullpen is in a state of flux heading into the American League playoffs. Clay Holmes is recovering from a strained shoulder and Wandy Peralta has a back ailment. Holmes is day-to-day and Peralta is on the injured list. Former closer Aroldis Chapman has been ineffective.

In all, seven Yankees pitchers — relievers and starters — are on the injured list.

Marinaccio, a 27-year-old rookie, has been stellar for the Yankees. In 40 games, he is 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA, striking out 56 in 44 innings. He has 22 holds.

Abreu, 27, has appeared in 21 games for the Yankees this season. He is 2-2 with a 3.24 ERA, with one hold and a blown save in 25 innings. He’s struck out 26.

–Field Level Media