Yankees put closer Clay Holmes (back) on IL

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Clay Holmes on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with lower left back spasms.

The move, retroactive to Sunday, was among a flurry of moves made by the Yankees hours ahead of their series finale against visiting Tampa Bay.

The club also optioned infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar and outfielder Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

They also recalled infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, outfielder Estevan Florial and right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Holmes, 29, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, last pitched Friday in Boston, a blown save. He said his back locked up on him after the game. Holmes tried to throw a few pitches off the mound Tuesday.

“I tried to throw again today and it kind of tightened back up,” Holmes said. “The smartest thing and the best way to go about it was just try to maybe give it a break … play it smart and not try to push through something that maybe could be a lot worse than it is now.”

Holmes is 5-3 with a 2.39 ERA and 17 saves in 49 appearances this season.

Andujar is batting .239 in 19 games and Locastro .176 in 26 games for the Yanks.

Cabrera, 23, is batting .262 with eight homers at Scranton. Florial is 0-for-11 in four games with the Yankees this season.

Marinaccio is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 23 games with the Yankees in 2022.

–Field Level Media