New York Yankees place left-handed pitcher Zack Britton (shoulder) on 60-day IL

The New York Yankees placed relief pitcher Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder fatigue.

Britton, 34, had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in September of 2021 and did not make his 2022 season debut until Sept. 24.

Britton walked six batters and allowed one hit and one run while recording just two outs in three appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The two-time All-Star is 35-26 with a 3.13 ERA and 154 saves in 442 games (46 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles (2011-18) and Yankees.

The Yankees also signed right-hander Jacob Barnes to a major league contract Saturday and called the reliever up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Barnes, 32, was released by the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 26 after going 3-1 with a 6.10 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season.

