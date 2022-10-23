Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (groin) exits Game 4 of ALCS

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes exited Game 4 of the American League Championship Series with a left groin injury after giving up a tying three-run homer to Jeremy Pena three batters into the third inning on Sunday night.

Cortes was visited by a trainer after he threw a 2-1 pitch to Jose Altuve. After walking Altuve, Cortes hung a 3-1 slider to Pena, who hit it into the left field seats to erase an early 3-0 deficit.

Wearing short sleeves on a 57-degree night, Cortes reached seven three-ball counts before exiting and his velocity appeared slightly decreased. His fastball averaged 90.2 mph, down from the season average of 91.8, while his cutter averaged 85.4, down from 86.9.

Cortes allowed three runs on two hits in two-plus innings. He walked three, struck out two and threw 55 pitches.

Wandy Peralta replaced Cortes and allowed a tiebreaking single to Yuli Gurriel.

A former 36th-round pick, Cortes helped the Yankees advance to the ALCS by pitching five innings of one-run ball on three days’ rest in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

