Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga to 15-day IL, Anthony Rizzo to 60-day IL

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday, due to right elbow inflammation.

In addition, the Yankees transferred first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the 60-day injured list and signed right-hander Zach McAllister to a major league contract and moved him to the active roster.

Loaisiga, 28, is in his sixth season with the Yankees and is 0-2 with a 3.06 ERA and five saves. In 17 games, he has thrown 17 2/3 innings and struck out six.

In his Yankees career, Loaisiga is 18-11 with a 3.51 ERA in 160 games (11 starts) and 215 2/3 innings.

The Yankees already shut down Rizzo for the season due to post-concussion syndrome.

Rizzo hasn’t played since Aug. 1, and it is believed he sustained the concussion during a collision at first base with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres on May 28.

Rizzo, 34, batted .244 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 99 games this season.

McAllister, 35, hasn’t appeared in a major league game in five years, largely due to injuries. He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2011-18 before adding three appearances with the Detroit Tigers in 2018.

McAllister has a career record of 29-35 and a 4.09 ERA with one save in 280 career games (68 starts). He has struck out 542 batters in 591 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media