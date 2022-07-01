Yankees-Guardians postponed; split doubleheader Saturday

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians’ home game against the New York Yankees on Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will return to the ballpark early Saturday for a split doubleheader. Game 1 will be played at 12:10 p.m. ET before Saturday’s originally scheduled game at 6:10.

Mother Nature has not been kind to the Guardians this year. Friday marks their 10th postponed game this season, nine owing to weather and one due to positive COVID-19 tests. Eight of Cleveland’s nine rainouts have been home games.

Starting pitchers for the doubleheader were not yet known. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (6-2, 2.99 ERA) was scheduled to start Friday night’s game against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (2-4, 7.20 ERA).

–Field Level Media