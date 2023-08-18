Yankees’ Carlos Rodon (hamstring) in line to start Tuesday

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon is scheduled to come off the injured list and start Tuesday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, manager Aaron Boone said Friday.

Rodon went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 7 with a left hamstring strain the day before during a start against the Houston Astros.

Boone also said Luis Severino, who has struggled mightily throughout the summer, is scheduled to make his next start the following Wednesday.

The Yankees have lost five straight games and dipped below .500 (60-61) ahead of this weekend’s home series against the Boston Red Sox. Jhony Brito, who has split his time between the majors and Triple-A, was named the starter for Friday’s season opener, with Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to follow.

Rodon, 30, is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract signed in December. After making consecutive All-Star Games with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the San Francisco Giants in 2022, Rodon missed the first three months of 2023 with forearm and back injuries before making his team and season debut July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

In six starts for the Yankees, Rodon is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in 27 innings.

Severino, 29, is 2-8 with a 7.98 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) this season. The two-time All-Star gave up seven or more runs on three occasions in July; he is 1-6 with an 11.08 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) since July 1.

Speculation was rampant that two of the organization’s top prospects — outfielders Everson Pereira and catcher Austin Wells — would be called up to make their major league debuts after both players did not play Thursday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Neither player was recalled Friday, with Boone telling reporters that the pair of prospects were on the Yankees’ radar.

“Those guys are obviously knocking on the door,” Boone said. “… Those are guys that are pushing their way into the conversation. We’ll see where we are as we continue to move forward.”

–Field Level Media