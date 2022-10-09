Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman left off ALDS roster for missing workout

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was left off the team’s American League Division Series roster after failing to attend a scheduled workout without an acceptable excuse, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

“I was disappointed,” Boone said of the former All-Star closer’s decision to remain in Miami rather than be at Yankee Stadium. Boone added that “there’s been questions about whether (Chapman) is all in or not.”

The Yankees are scheduled to play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five ALDS beginning Tuesday in New York. Right-hander Gerrit Cole will start the series opener for New York, followed by left-hander Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and righty Luis Severino in Game 3.

Chapman, 34, is 4-4 with a career-worst 4.46 ERA in 43 relief appearances this season. The left-hander has nine saves, 43 strikeouts and 28 walks in 36 1/3 innings.

He has extensive postseason experience with the Yankees, appearing in 17 games. He was part of the Yankees’ 2016 team that won the World Series.

Chapman is scheduled to be a free agent after the season.

