Yankees activate pitcher Frankie Montas from bereavement list

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated newly acquired pitcher Frankie Montas from the bereavement list on Sunday morning, clearing the way for him to start the afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He arrived in St. Louis Saturday night after taking time off for a death in the family.

The Yankees completed a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four prospects.

Montas, 29, was 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts during his sixth season with the Athletics. He has struck out 109 batters across 104 2/3 innings. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting last season, when he went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts over 32 starts.

The Yankees optioned right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Saturday night’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis — the fourth straight setback for New York.

Marinaccio, 27, is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the Yankees this season.

–Field Level Media