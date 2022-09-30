Yankees activate DJ LeMahieu (toe) from injured list

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees activated two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night’s game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

LeMahieu, 34, hasn’t played since Sept. 4 due to soreness in the second toe on his right foot. He was previously attempting to play through the injury.

LeMahieu was just 10-for-78 (.128) with no extra-base hits over a 20-game span prior to going on the IL.

Overall, he is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games this season.

LeMahieu is in his fourth season with the Yankees after spending the previous seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies. Counting 37 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2011, the three-time All-Star has a career .297 average with 107 homers and 581 RBIs in 1,420 games.

New York optioned outfielder Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Locastro, 30, is batting .186 with two homers, four RBIs and eight steals in 38 games with the Yankees.

–Field Level Media