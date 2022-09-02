New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo out after epidural injection

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to be out until at least Tuesday with lower back issues.

Rizzo remained in California after the team departed following the just-completed series against the Los Angeles Angels and received an epidural injection. He is scheduled to return to New York on Friday but will miss the current series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Back stiffness also forced Rizzo to miss some time in early July.

Rizzo, 33, is batting .225 with an .832 OPS for the Yankees this season and has 30 home runs with 71 RBIs. It is his first season with at least 30 home runs since 2017 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

The three-time All-Star hit home runs Monday and Tuesday against the Angels but was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. The Yankees were off Thursday.

In 12 seasons with the Cubs and Yankees, Rizzo is a .265 hitter with an .848 OPS and has 281 home runs with 885 RBIs in 1,523 games.

–Field Level Media