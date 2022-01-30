xVerde upsets No. 1 seed in quarters of eMLS League Series 2

TAP Esports Center in Edison has been bringing gamers together since it opened with COVID safety, snacks and the latest games and consoles.Tap Esports 5 5 21 2

Eighth-seeded John “xVerde” Garcia of Austin FC upset top-seeded Alan “AlanAvi” Avila of FC Dallas in the quarterfinals of eMLS League Series 2 on Saturday.

xVerde advances to Sunday’s semifinals with the 8-3 win. He’ll face No. 4 seed Carmac “doolsta” Dooley of the Philadelphia Union. Doolsta took out Guillermo “Kid M3mito” Trevino 6-4.

Second-seeded Nawid “GoalMachine” Noorzai of Toronto FC held serve in his draw, defeating Ehsan “Lamps” Zakeri 4-3. GoalMachine captured the eMLS League Series 1 title last week.

He’ll take on No. 3 seed Paulo Roberto “PauloNeto999” Xavier de Brito Neto of Atlanta United, a 6-3 winner over Pablo “IMCF_Pabs” Georgakopoulos 6-3.

The semifinals and finals are set for Sunday. Players are competing for shares of a $70,000 prize pool over the course of the season.

–Field Level Media