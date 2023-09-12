Xavier adds to international flair, lands Sasa Ciani

Slovenian center Sasa Ciani is joining Xavier for the 2023-24 season, giving head coach Sean Miller another international standout with size.
Ciani, 20, averaged 12.3 points per game in the Under 20 Euro Championship in July for Slovenia.
The 6-foot-9 Ciani could be a huge insurance policy in multiple ways.
Miller reportedly is concerned Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter might miss time in 2023-24 due to injuries.
Ciani, forward Gytis Nemeiksa (Lithuania) and Lazar Djokovic (Serbia) all committed to Xavier since July.
–Field Level Media