fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 12, 2023

Xavier adds to international flair, lands Sasa Ciani

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Ncaa Xavier Texas Ncaa Sweet 16 March 24 0280
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Slovenian center Sasa Ciani is joining Xavier for the 2023-24 season, giving head coach Sean Miller another international standout with size.

Ciani, 20, averaged 12.3 points per game in the Under 20 Euro Championship in July for Slovenia.

The 6-foot-9 Ciani could be a huge insurance policy in multiple ways.

Miller reportedly is concerned Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter might miss time in 2023-24 due to injuries.

Ciani, forward Gytis Nemeiksa (Lithuania) and Lazar Djokovic (Serbia) all committed to Xavier since July.

–Field Level Media

Share: 