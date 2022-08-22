WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina survives scare in Quebec

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia dropped a first-set tiebreak before coming back to win a marathon over Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday in first-round action at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec.

Kasatkina won despite committing 12 double faults and Minnen serving five aces. Kasatkina saved six of 10 break points during the two-hour, 57-minute match.

Third seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, fourth seed Anna Bondar of Hungary, fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, eighth seed Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and 10th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine all won their matches in straight sets.

No. 7 seed Kaja Juvan of Slovenia bowed out early, falling 7-5, 6-3 to Canadian Cadence Brace. Two more Canadians, Rebecca Marino and Marina Stakusic, also advanced along with France’s Diane Parry and China’s Xiyu Wang.

Tennis in the Land

Italian No. 2 seed Martina Trevisan rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in a first-round match in Cleveland.

Trevisan committed nine double faults without recording an ace, but still won on the strength of winning two-thirds of her first-service points (36 of 54) and converting 5 of 9 break-point opportunities.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Camila Osorio of Colombia finished up a match that was suspended Sunday due to weather, with Sorribes Tormo prevailing 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 54 minutes.

Other winners Monday included Laura Siegemund of Germany, Shuai Zhang of China, Magda Linette of Poland, Clara Tauson of Denmark, Sorana Cirstea of Romania and Americans Sofia Kenin, Madison Brengle and Bernarda Pera.

Two more matches were on tap Monday night, pitting Russian third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova against American Lauren Davis and top seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic against American lucky loser Francesca Di Lorenzo.

–Field Level Media