WTA roundup: No. 1 Ash Barty reaches Adelaide semifinals

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits to Shelby Rogers of the USA on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty fired a career-high 17 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory Friday against Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International in Australia.

The top-seeded Australian won 31 of 32 points on her first serve and tallied more than twice as many winners (30) as unforced errors (14). The sixth-seeded Kenin faced break points in four of her nine service games.

Barty will face No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in one semifinal. The other will see No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan take on unseeded Misaki Doi of Japan. Rybakina was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner Friday against Shelby Rogers.

Melbourne Summer 1

Japan’s Naomi Osaka overcame a 4-2 deficit in the second set and advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.

The top-seeded Osaka will take on No. 3 seed Veronika Kudermetova, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 winner against fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova.

The other semifinal features No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania against unseeded Zheng Qinwen of China. Halep defeated No. 6 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, while Qinwen edged Croatia’s Ana Konjuh 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Melbourne Summer 2

Third-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina shook off a slow start against Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 7-5, 6-1 and moved into the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Kasatkina, who fell behind 4-2 in the first set before rallying, will face Amanda Anisimova. The unseeded American staged her own rally, beating Romania’s Irina Begu 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The other semifinal pits No. 7 seed Ann Li against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Li was a 6-1, 7-5 winner against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Sasnovich advanced with a 6-3, 2-0 walkover against No. 6 Clara Tauson of Denmark.

–Field Level Media