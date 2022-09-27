fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 27, 2022

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit survives first-round match in Estonia

Sportsnaut
Aug 31, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Anett Kontaveit (EST) serves against Serena Williams (USA) (not pictured) on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed Anett Kontaveit survived a scare in front of the home crowd and went on to defeat Wang Xiyu of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the Tallinn Open in Estonia.

The match turned in the second set when Kontaveit, serving at 3-2, broke her opponent’s serve three times to win seven straight games and take a 4-0 lead in the third set. Xiyu rallied back to win five of the next six games against the world’s No. 4 player, but Kontaveit broke her serve at 5-5 and then served out for the win.

No. 3 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was pushed to three sets by Wang Xinyu of China before posting a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win. No. 9 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland topped German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Other winners Tuesday were Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, American Ann Li and Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Parma Ladies Open

Four of the five top-10 seeds in action were ousted in the first round, with No. 2 Martina Trevisan of Italy, No. 5 seed Anna Bondar of Hungary, No. 7 Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain and No. 8 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy all eliminated.

The straight-set winners on the clay courts of Parma, Italy, were Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, Mayar Sherif of Egypt, Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Maryna Zanevska of Belgium, respectively.

No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced when Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria retired down 7-5, 5-1.

Other winners included Italians Matilde Paoletti and Jasmine Paolini, Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, Dalma Galfi of Hungary, Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and Simona Waltert of Switzerland.

–Field Level Media

Share: