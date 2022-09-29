WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit cruises in Estonia

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed and home favorite Anett Kontaveit cruised into the Tallinn Open quarterfinals in Estonia on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

Kontaveit converted seven of her 13 break points during the 68-minute match. Up next is Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, who defeated No. 9 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic ousted No. 9 Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-4 and Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi won a tough 7-5, 7-5 decision against Ann Li.

Parma Ladies Open

Top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win against Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska to advance to the semifinals in Italy.

Sakkari saved seven of 13 break points in the two-hour, 22-minute match. Her next opponent is Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, who earned a 6-4, 6-4 win against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal winners were No. 6 seed Ana Bogdan of Romania and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif. Bogdan defeated countrywoman and No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-6 (6) and Sherif took out Lauren Davis 7-6 (2), 6-3.

