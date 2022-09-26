Wrigley Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - PandamicPhoto - Wiki Commons

Wrigley Field belongs on the bucket list of every baseball fan, the home of the Chicago Cubs is one of the best ballparks in MLB and one of the most iconic stadiums in the United States. Before making a trip to watch the Cubs in Chicago, here’s everything you need to know about Wrigley Field.

Where is Wrigley Field?

Wrigley Field is in Chicago, Illinois. The address is 1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613.

When was Wrigley Field built?

Wrigley Field was built on April 23, 1914.

Who owns Wrigley Field?

Thomas S. Ricketts is the owner of Wrigley Field.

What is the capacity of Wrigley Field?

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The capacity at Wrigley Field is 41,649, which is the number of seats they have.

When did Wrigley Field get lights?

Wrigley Field got lights on August 8, 1988.

Who plays at Wrigley Field?

The Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field.

What kind of ivy is at Wrigley Field?

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The ivy that is at the Wrigley Field is primarily common Boston ivy.

What to do in Chicago near Wrigley Field?

You can do a few things in Chicago that are close to Wrigley Field.

The Art Institute of Chicago

360 Chicago Observation Deck

Cloud Gate

Millennium Park

Field Museum

The Magnificent Mile

Is Wrigley Field Cashless?

Wrigley Field is cashless, and all purchases must be paid by credit/debit card or mobile wallet.

Does Wrigley Field require proof of vaccine?

There is no need to show proof of vaccine at the Wrigley Field.

How to get to Wrigley Field by train?

To get to Wrigley Field by train, you will want to take the red line that provides a direct service to the field.

How much is the parking at Wrigley Field?

Credit – MLB

The rates for parking at Wrigley Field vary from $10 to $50. We listed the different lots you can park at and how far it is to the field.

Prius Lot , 3 minutes

, 3 minutes Highlander Lot , 3 minutes

, 3 minutes Rav4 Lot , 4 minutes

, 4 minutes Corolla Lot . 5 minutes

. 5 minutes Camry Lot, 5 minutes

What time do gates open at Wrigley Field?

Gates open 90 minutes before a game starts at Wrigley Field.

Can you tailgate at Wrigley Field?

There is no tailgating in the parking lots at Wrigley Field.

What bars are close to Wrigley Field?

There are a few bars close to Wrigley Field if you want to pre-game before heading to the field.

Can you watch batting practice at Wrigley Field?

Yes, you can watch batting practice at Wrigley Field. Take note that practice starts before the stadium gates open, so you will only be able to see part of the batting practice.

What can you bring to Wrigley Field?

Bags 16 x 16 x 8 or smaller are allowed in Wrigley Field. Purses, wallets, and wristlets are all things that will be allowed in once checked by security. If you bring anything bigger than the size provided it won’t be allowed in.

Can you bring food into Wrigley Field?

You can bring food into Wrigley Field if it is factory-sealed plastic bottles and a small personal amount of food in a disposable bag.

How much is beer at Wrigley Field?

Bear cost $10.49 at Wrigley Field.

What to eat at Wrigley Field?

Credit – MLB

There are plenty of options on where to eat when you are at Wrigley Field. We have listed most of your options to eat and the aisles they are at.