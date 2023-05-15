Wrexham extend Paul Mullin; Ben Foster’s future uncertain

Credit: Reuters/Ed Sykes

Leading goal scorer Paul Mullin was one of three players to have their contracts extended for a year by Wrexham.

Mullin, 28, scored 38 goals in 46 National League appearances to help Wrexham earn a promotion to the Football League for the first time in 15 years. He has scored 79 goals in 97 appearances overall since joining Wrexham. Mullin’s contract now runs through the summer of 2026.

Goalkeeper Mark Howard and wing-back Anthony Forde were the other two veteran players to sign extensions. Wrexham did exercise contract options on young players Scott Butler and Aaron James, and made an offer to forward Liam McAlinden.

A big offseason question remaining is Ben Foster. The 40-year-old’s future is uncertain after the former England and Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to play in eight games. That included a critical late penalty save to preserve a 3-2 win over Notts County.

In a statement, Wrexham said “a discussion will take place with Ben Foster to establish if his intention is to return to retirement or continue playing.”

A decision also remains on whether the team will offer Kai Evans an extension.

Harry Lennon, who played only twice last season due to injury, plans to retire and was one of 11 players released. The other 10 were Ryan Austin, Kai Calderbank-Park, Malik Dijksteel, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jake Hyde, Dan Jones, Louis Lloyd, Tom Jenkins, Will Mountfield and Rory Watson.

–Field Level Media