WR Jarvis Landry says he’d ‘like to stay’ in Cleveland

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry (80) gains six yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

After a quiet and injury-plagued season, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry says he’d “like to stay” in Cleveland.

Landry, 29, expressed his sentiments in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday.

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” he wrote.

Landry said he suffered a “high-grade MCL Sprain” in Week 2 as well as a partial quad tear and bone bruise. He started 12 games and finished with career lows in receptions (52), receiving yards (570) and touchdown catches (two) in 2021, his fourth season with the Browns following four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 688 catches for 7,598 yards and 37 TDs in 123 games (113 starts) since Miami drafted him in the second round in 2014 out of LSU.

Landry said he didn’t talk to the media during Cleveland’s 8-9 campaign because he was “focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.”

Landry is entering the final season of a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension signed in April 2018. Per Spotrac, he is due a base salary of $14.3 million and carries a cap hit of $16.4 million in 2022.

