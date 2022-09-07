Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders retiring after 12 seasons

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is retiring after 12 seasons and more than 10,000 yards.

The Denver Broncos scheduled a retirement news conference for the 35-year-old veteran on Wednesday.

Sanders caught 704 passes for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in 172 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, (2010-13), Broncos (2014-19), San Francisco 49ers (2019), New Orleans Saints (2020) and Buffalo Bills (2021).

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can,” Sanders said in a video posted on social media by the Broncos. “And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”

"I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that's why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me."

He made both Pro Bowls (2014, 2016), posted three straight 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16) and won Super Bowl 50 during his time with the Broncos. He also played in Super Bowls XLV and LIV with the Steelers and 49ers, respectively.

Sanders also rushed for 202 yards and one touchdown and gained 1,083 yards on kickoff returns and 287 on punt returns, finishing with 10,817 all-purpose yards.

Pittsburgh picked him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of SMU, where the Texas native piled up 3,791 yards and 34 touchdowns from 2006-09.

