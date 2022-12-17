World Final grand final pits G2 vs. Team Liquid

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

G2 Esports and Team Liquid will meet in Sunday’s grand final at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

G2 swept FaZe Clan and Liquid rallied for a 2-1 win against OG in Saturday’s semifinals of the final Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major of the year.

The winner of Sunday’s best-of-three match will earn $500,000 and the runner-up will pocket $250,000.

FaZe Clan and OG, who had both advanced directly to the semifinals as group stage winners, each took home $85,000.

G2 defeated FaZe Clan 16-14 on Nuke and then overcame an 11-4 deficit to win 16-13 on Inferno. Bosnian-Serbian pro Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac led G2 with 54 kills and a plus-19 kills/deaths differential.

OG opened with a 16-12 win on Overpass, but Liquid answered with a 16-10 victory on Inferno and a 16-7 decision on Anubis. American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski posted a team-high 60 kills for Liquid, while EliGE and Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic each had a plus-13 K/D ratio.

BLAST Premier World Final 2022 prize pool:

1. $500,000 — TBD

2. $250,000 — TBD

3-4. $85,000 — FaZe Clan, OG

5-6. $25,000 — Team Vitality, Natus Vincere

7-8. $15,000 — Outsiders, Heroic

