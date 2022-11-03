World Cup schedule 2022: Match times, teams, and top players

This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able to find the matches, times, teams, players, and standings for the 22nd World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

World Cup schedule 2022

There are no matches on the World Cup schedule today. The event that only happens every four-years kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a Group A match between host country Qatar and Ecuador at 11 AM ET, on FOX.

That is followed by three matches on Nov. 21 featuring Group B games between England and Iran, at 8 AM ET on FS1, and the United States debut match against Wales at 2 PM ET on FOX.

Below you can find the rundown of the teams that have qualified for World Cup 2022.

Who has qualified for World Cup 2022?

There are 32 teams competing in the 2022 event, and they are broken up into eight groups of four. Below you can find each of those groups, from A to H.

Group A: Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands Group B: England

Iran

USA

Wales Group C: Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D: France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia Group E: Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan Group F: Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G: Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon Group H: Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

What are the World Cup 2022 standings?

To begin the World Cup schedule, all 32 teams will have to take part in round-robin group play before they can compete in the elimination rounds. The points standings will be key in deciding the 16 teams that move on to the quarterfinals. Below you can find the complete and up-to-date World Cup table.

How do you win the World cup?

There are four tournament rounds on the World Cup schedule, but first, each group plays in a round-robin. The two squads with the most points move on to the round of 16. From there it is like any other sports tourney where it goes from 16 to eight (quarterfinals), then to four (semifinals), and finally a battle between the last two teams standing in the World Cup finals.

Who are the best players in World Cup 2022?

The World Cup is such a monumental event because it pulls in all of the best athletes from the most popular sport on the planet. Many of the top players from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Liga MX, and MLS will take part in the 2022 event. Let’s take a look at some of the superstars competing in November and December.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has quickly joined Kylian Mbappe as one of the great young talents in the entire sport. For the World Cup, he will be at the forefront of team Norway and will make them a far tougher out than in tournaments past.

Kylian Mbappe

Many view Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world today. The Paris St-Germain star will be representing France, as they look to win a second straight Cup title in 2022. Mbappe was just a teenager when he was a part of the 2018 team that brought the Jules Rimet Trophy back to France.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been one of the best players on the planet over the last decade and will go down as one of the greatest soccer athletes of all time. However, the one title that has evaded him in his career is the World Cup. He will lead Argentina in 2022 as they try to win their first championship since 1986.

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be minding the net for Germany on the 2022 World Cup schedule, and also serve as the team’s captain. Germany has won four cups previously, and Neuer will be looking to help his country win its first since 2014.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is the heart and soul of powerhouse English Premier League club Manchester City. But for the World Cup, he will be leading the Belgium side as they attempt to win their first Cup title.

Neymar

PSG superstar Neymar will once again represent his native Brazil on the 2022 World Cup schedule. Neymar will be battling against St-Germain teammates Mbappe and Messi for a Brazilian squad that is the favorite to win this year’s event.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo will take the field for Portugal again in 2022 as they seek their first Cup title. The aging great is in the midst of a dispute with EPL club Machester United, and some believe a strong showing in the tournament could help his chances of finding a transfer out of England.

Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski will hit the pitch for this year’s tournament as the captain of the Polish team. The 34-year-old footballer plans to pay tribute to the war-torn nation of Ukraine during this year’s event.

When does the FIFA World Cup end?

The 2022 World Cup schedule will last several weeks and come to a close on Sunday, Dec. 18. On that day, the two teams left standing after the round-robin, quarterfinals, and semifinals will battle to decide the 22nd World Cup champion in the final.

Who won the last FIFA World Cup?

After the round-robin and three rounds of frenzied action, France and Serbia faced off in the 2018 FIFA Cup Final in Russia. After 90 minutes of play, France earned their second World Cup title by a score of 4-2. The victory came 20 years after winning their first Cup title back in 1998.

Previous 21 World Cup champions: