Women’s World Cup: Australia, England advance to semis

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Substitute winger Cortnee Vine’s penalty kick slipped past goalkeeper Solene Durand to lead Australia over France and into the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The home-nation crowd of 49,461 in Brisbane, Australia, erupted after Vine’s kick into the bottom right corner of the net was good, giving the Matildas a 7-6 win on penalties after the teams played regulation and extra time to a scoreless draw.

Both teams had chances to score before the penalty kicks, including a shot by France’s Vicki Becho in the 107th minute that was stopped by Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

The two played a vital role in the penalties, too, with Arnold stopping three kicks and Becho’s shot to open the 10th round hitting the left post to give Australia, and Vine, a chance at the win.

For Vine, it was her first-ever attempt at a penalty kick to win a match, and it sent Australia to its first World Cup semifinal round.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was overcome with pride in his team after the match.

“The amount of heart and soul and passion that this team showed tonight,” he told reporters.

“There’s different ways of defining success but, for me, success is when you leave it all out there, no matter the result, you play with your heart and give it your best with the crest on your chest, and the players did that tonight.”

Australia will meet England on Wednesday in Sydney in the semifinal round. Spain and Sweden will play Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, in the other semifinal.

England 2, Colombia 1

Alessia Russo’s goal in the 63rd minute broke a 1-1 tie and was all England needed to reach its third straight Women’s World Cup semifinals.

Playing before a crowd of 75,784 in Sydney, the teams were knotted at halftime. Colombia, ranked No. 25 in the tournament and playing in its first-ever quarterfinals, got on the scoreboard first on a Leicy Santos goal in the 44th minute.

The Santos goal represented the first time England had trailed in the tournament, but the moment was short-lived. Fourth-ranked England responded in first-half stoppage time when a shot by Lauren Hemp from 6 yards away eluded goalkeeper Catalina Perez.

Colombia had a last-gasp chance in extra time in the second half, but a shot from Linda Caicedo went over the bar.

–Field Level Media