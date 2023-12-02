Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Ole Miss upset

Credit: GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

Domonique Davis scored 25 points and had five assists as Southern Miss pulled off an improbable upset over visiting No. 19 Ole Miss, 61-59, on Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Davis shot 8-for-14 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the charity stripe as Southern Miss (7-0) beat an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2000.

“Wow, what a basketball game,” Golden Eagles coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “Our players just played with a lot of fight and a lot of grit. Domonique Davis, for the entire time that she was in the game, she played with a real passion.”

Marquesha Davis led Ole Miss (6-3) with 15 points while Snudda Collins had 14 points.

The Rebels led by as much as 11 points early on but were outscored 17-10 by Southern Miss in the fourth quarter. A layup from Davis and a free throw from Nyla Jean with under 16 seconds to play proved to be the difference for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss shot 47.7 percent from the floor in the win while Ole Miss made just 36.2 percent of its shots.

No. 4 Iowa 99, Bowling Green 65

Caitlin Clark poured in 24 points and dished 11 assists as the Hawkeyes beat the visiting Falcons in Iowa City.

Clark made just 2 of 11 3-pointers. She contributed seven rebounds and two blocks in the victory for Iowa (8-1). The Hawkeyes also got 17 points from Kate Martin, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Sharon Goodman, 14 points from Sydney Affolter and 10 points from Addison O’Grady.

Lexi Fleming had 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Bowling Green (5-2).

Iowa led start-to-finish, going up by as much as 36 points. The Hawkeyes — with actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA legend Sue Bird sitting courtside — shot 66.7 percent from the floor and won the rebounding battle 44-27.

No. 7 Colorado 74, Air Force 58

Frida Formann had 23 points as the Buffaloes took down the Falcons in an intrastate battle in Colorado Springs.

Sara-Rose Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds for Colorado (8-1) while Quay Miller added eight points and nine boards. Air Force (4-4) was led by Taylor Britt’s 13 points and Milahnie Perry’s 12 points.

The Buffs shot 47.6 percent from the floor as they went up by as many as 22 points.

No. 12 Utah 87, BYU 68

Alissa Pili piled up 23 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Utes topped the Cougars in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah (7-1) also got 18 points from Kennady McQueen, 17 points from Gianna Kneepkens, 13 points from Jenna Johnson and 12 assists from Ines Vieira. BYU (6-2) was led by Lauren Gustin’s 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Kailey Woolston also scored 17 points.

The Utes led wire-to-wire and pulled ahead by as much as 24 points. Key for Utah was its sharp shooting, as it knocked down 17-of-34 3-pointers. Utah had 26 assists on 31 made baskets.

–Field Level Media