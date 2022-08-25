Wizards cruise into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 West final

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA 2K League defending champion Wizards District Gaming began their playoff run with a 2-0 win over the Gen.G Tigers on Thursday in the 5v5 Championship’s Eastern Conference semifinals in Indianapolis.

The Wizards will clash Friday with Knicks Gaming, who got past 76ers GC 2-1.

The Western Conference final will feature T-Wolves Gaming and Bucks Gaming. The T-Wolves swept Lakers Gaming 2-0 while the Bucks rallied past Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1.

Justin “Kapp” Kaplan averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Wizards, won 68-57 and 51-50. Jaiden “OTTR” Frank put up 24 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Tigers.

The Knicks opened with a 67-64 victory before the 76ers leveled the match with a 72-61 win. In the decisive third game, the Knicks won 83-67.

Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson logged 26.3 points and 8.7 assists per game for the Knicks. Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza countered with 21.7 points and 4.3 assists per game for the 76ers.

The Warriors cruised to a 60-42 victory before the Bucks came back with 69-60 and 76-62 wins.

The T-Wolves downed the Lakers 72-65 and 73-53 behind Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger, who amassed exactly 20 points and 14 rebounds in each game. Reginald “Regg” Nash posted 16 points and 9.5 assists per game for the Lakers.

The tournament champion will pocket half of the $1 million prize pool. The runner-up will get $200,000, while the losing semifinalists will receive $80,000. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

NBA 2K League 5v5 Championships prize pool

1. $500,000

2. $200,000

3-4. $80,000

5-8. $25,000 — Gen.G Tigers, 76ers GC, Lakers Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad

9-12. $10,000 — Heat Check Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Jazz Gaming

