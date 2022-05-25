Wizards cruise in opener of NBA 2K League’s The Turn

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards District Gaming, coming off a championship run in the NBA 2K League’s Slam Open, opened group play for The Turn with a 79-66 win over Knicks Gaming on Tuesday.

In other action as the second five-on-five event of the season began, Kings Guard Gaming defeated Bucks Gaming 70-66, Grizz Gaming downed Raptors Uprising GC 77-66, Hawks Talon GC clawed past NetsGC 76-69, Pacers Gaming edged DUX Infinitos 57-54, Cavs Legions GC dumped Pistons GT 72-68, the Gen.G Tigers routed Hornets Venom GT 88-72 and Celtics Crossover Gaming nipped 76ers GC 73-72 in overtime.

Justin “Kapp” Kaplan led the Wizards with 23 points, while teammate Ryan “Dayfri” Conger added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo scored 23 for the Knicks, and Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson contributed 22 points.

Group play for The Turn continues through this week and next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. The Wizards claimed the first three-on-three event, The Turn, earlier this month.

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-0

T1. Cavs Legion GC, 1-0

T1. Pacers Gaming, 1-0

T4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 0-0

T4. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T4. Lakers Gaming, 0-0

T4. T-Wolves Gaming, 0-0

T4. Mavs Gaming, 0-0

T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0

T10. Bucks Gaming, 0-1

T10. DUX Infinitos, 0-1

T10. Pistons GT, 0-1

Eastern Conference

T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-0

T1. Gen.G Tigers, 1-0

T1. Grizz Gaming, 1-0

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 1-0

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

T6. Heat Check Gaming, 0-0

T6. Magic Gaming, 0-0

T8. NetsGC, 0-1

T8. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-1

T8. 76ers GC, 0-1

T8. Knicks Gaming, 0-1

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 0-1

–Field Level Media