With QB Derek Carr ailing, Saints turn to Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a rib injury to go along with his second concussion of the season, head coach Dennis Allen said Monday.

Jameis Winston is now in line to start Sunday when the Saints (5-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-11).

Carr exited Sunday’s 33-28 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions with multiple injuries and returned to concussion protocol after also coming away with a head injury in a Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carr was injured Sunday when he took a hit to the abdomen from Lions pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. He stayed on the ground as team medical personnel examined him. A cart was pulled up but Carr eventually walked to the medical tent on his own power then later walked to the locker room.

Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception before exiting. Winston completed 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards and Taysom Hill threw two incompletions for the Saints.

Winston made 70 starts in 72 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his first five NFL seasons, but in four seasons with the Saints, he has started 10 times in just 19 games of action.

In five games this season, Winston has completed 53.2 percent of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. In nine career seasons, he has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 22,104 yards, 141 TDs and 99 interceptions.

