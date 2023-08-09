Winless Elks change QBs before facing first-place Blue Bombers

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Elks are changing quarterbacks in the hopes of pumping life into the CFL’s worst offense.

They also will see if the switch to Tre Ford will help end a dismal 21-game home losing streak when they entertain the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night.

The Elks (0-8) haven’t won at home since on Oct. 12, 2019, and their 27-0 loss to the BC Lions on July 29 allowed them to surpass the 1953 St. Louis Browns of Major League Baseball for the North American record for home futility across major sports leagues.

Overall, Edmonton has dropped 12 straight games — one shy of the franchise record — as Ford takes over against the Blue Bombers (6-2).

And Ford’s promotion isn’t the only change. Quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson was promoted to offensive coordinator and will look to spruce up an attack that ranks last in scoring offense (13.1 points per game) and total yards per game (309.2).

“I definitely can feel the chemistry coming together and I’m just having a great time out there and I feel the receivers are having a great time as well,” said Ford, a second-year pro who started three games in 2022. “Just moving the ball, we are having a lot of success and it’s a lot of offense on the field which is nice.”

Former starter Taylor Cornelius was demoted to third string. Jarret Doege remains the backup.

Winnipeg defeated visiting Edmonton 28-14 on July 20 and followed up with a 50-14 whipping of BC. Two-time CFL player of the year Zach Collaros passed for 369 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions.

Earlier in the season, BC drubbed the Blue Bombers 30-6 and recorded seven sacks.

“It felt good because we executed our game plan,” Collaros said of the big reversal. “Any time you can do that, stay on the football field, create explosive plays, all of those things, it’s fun.”

The Blue Bombers rank first in the CFL in total offense (413.1 yards per game) and second in scoring (30.0 points per game) as they match up against an Edmonton squad that is last in total defense (405.8 yards allowed per game) and eighth in scoring defense (26.5 points allowed per game).

Despite Winnipeg’s blatant statistical edges, the recent 14-point win over the Elks and Edmonton’s abysmal record, Blue Bombers coach Mike O’Shea insists the contest is a tough matchup.

“We look at it as the Edmonton Elks, the football team,” O’Shea said. “We would never consider the record. It doesn’t come up in conversation. There’s nothing about it to consider. You’re not beating the record.”

–Field Level Media