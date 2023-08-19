Williams brothers, Greedy and Rodarius, cut on same day

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be no NFC East reunions this season for the Williams brothers after all.

On Saturday, the New York Giants cut Rodarius Williams and the Philadelphia Eagles released fellow cornerback and younger sibling Greedy Williams.

Rodarius Williams, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2021. He has played in only eight games (one start) since then, registering 16 tackles and one interception.

Greedy Williams, 25, was a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2019. He recorded 99 tackles and two interceptions in 39 games with the Browns before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in March.

