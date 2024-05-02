William Byron’s throwback wrap revealed

Similar to the Terry Labonte 1996 paint scheme Kyle Larson will run next week at Darlington Raceway, William Byron will pay tribute to another Hendrick Motorsports legend in the form of Jeff Gordon.

Specifically, Byron will run the 2009 DuPont paint scheme that Gordon won once with, at Texas, but was a pillar of consistency that led to a third-place championship finish behind teammates Jimmie Johnson and Mark Martin.

A full look around @WilliamByron's tribute to @JeffGordonWeb's "Firestorm" design. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 2, 2024

The design, rendered by Sam Bass, was called ‘Firestorm,’ and had numerous iterations over the final seasons of Gordon’s career.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.