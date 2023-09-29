Wild sign F Mats Zuccarello to 2-year extension

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension on Friday that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Zuccarello, 36, has one season remaining on the five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Wild in July 2019. He is coming off a 67-point season in which he recorded 22 goals and a team-high 45 assists.

Since joining the Wild, Zuccarello leads the team in assists (146) and power-play assists (48), while ranking second in points (218) and power-play points (70). He’s also third in goals (72) and power-play goals (22) over that span.

Over 13 seasons (766 games) with the New York Rangers (2010-19), Dallas Stars (2019) and Wild, Zuccarello has amassed 573 points (186 goals, 387 assists). He also has 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists) in 96 playoff games.

Signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in May 2010, Zuccarello ranks first in games, goals, assists and points by a Norwegian-born NHL player.

–Field Level Media