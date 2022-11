Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers Friday.

He recorded three assists in 12 games this season.

Jost, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, who traded him to Minnesota for forward Nico Sturm on March 15.

He has recorded 112 points (47 goals, 65 assists) in 354 games with the Avalanche and Wild.

