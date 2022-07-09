Whitecaps transfer Damiano Pecile to Venezia FC

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the transfer Saturday of homegrown midfielder Damiano Pecile to Italy’s Venezia FC.

A dual citizen of Canada and Italy, the 20-year-old becomes the sixth Whitecaps FC BMO Academy product to transfer to a European club.

Pecile spent most of the 2021 season with Venezia’s Primavera team and posted nine goals in 23 matches.

“Damiano and both clubs agreed it would be best for him to continue his development in Italy after he made great strides forward with his loan to Venezia’s Primavera team last season. Our agreement with Venezia also includes the potential to receive future compensation in the years to come,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “We wish Damiano all the best in this next chapter of his career.”

Pecile scored 20 goals in 56 matches (43 starts) during his time in the Development Academy league.

He made one MLS appearance for Vancouver, subbing on for one minute against Los Angeles FC on Nov. 8, 2020.

