Whitecaps’ Tosaint Ricketts signs one-year contract

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Tosaint Ricketts signed a contract through the 2022 season on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Whitecaps, who hold an option on Ricketts for the 2023 season.

“I am grateful to play another year for this club, this group of players and most importantly our supporters,” Ricketts said in a release. “We stand together for this city!”

Ricketts, 34, came off the bench in 14 games last season. He has three goals in 38 MLS appearances (11 starts) over the last three seasons with the Whitecaps.

“Tos embodies our cornerstones and is a true professional and leader in the locker room and in the community,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “We are very happy to have him at our club.”

Ricketts has 16 goals and three assists in 89 career MLS games (28 starts) with Toronto FC and the Whitecaps. The Edmonton, Alberta native also has played in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey, Israel and Lithuania.

