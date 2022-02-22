Whitecaps sign G Thomas Hasal to contract extension

Jul 31, 2021; Sandy, Utah, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal (1) puts a ball into play against Minnesota United in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed Homegrown goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a contract extension through 2023.

The deal announced Tuesday includes club options for 2024 and 2025.

Hasal, 22, has 17 appearances (16 starts) across all competitions for the Whitecaps, including a 2-2-3 record in seven starts in the 2021 season.

“Thomas has shown us he has the ability to become one of Canada’s best goalkeepers,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “Over the past few years, working directly with our goalkeeping coach Youssef Dahha, Thomas is now ready for the next step, and we look forward to seeing him make the most of this opportunity.”

Hasal signed a first-team contract in 2019 after signing with the club’s Development Squad in 2018.

–Field Level Media