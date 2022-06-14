White Sox star Tim Anderson to begin rehab in Charlotte

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson is starting a minor league rehab stint with the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night, the Triple-A team announced.

Anderson sustained a right groin strain in a game against the Chicago Cubs on May 29. He was injured while making a throw.

Anderson, who turns 29 on June 23, is batting .356 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 40 games this season.

Anderson was the American League batting champion in 2019, when he led the majors with a .335 average. He was an All-Star last season when he batted .309, with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in 123 games.

In seven seasons in Chicago, he is a career .290 hitter with 96 home runs, 307 RBIs and 99 steals in 733 games.

–Field Level Media