White Sox SS Tim Anderson out of lineup, C Seby Zavala to IL

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s series finale in Cleveland, one day after he was involved in a fight with Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus was listed as the lead-off hitter for the White Sox on Sunday.

Ramirez slid head-first into second base and between the legs of Anderson after delivering an RBI double in the sixth inning of Chicago’s 7-4 victory on Saturday.

Both players exchanged words before punches were thrown, the last of which knocked Anderson on his back.

“I think he’s been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “As soon as the play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed. His reaction was that he wanted to fight. I had to defend myself.”

Both players were ejected as well as both managers (Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Chicago’s Pedro Grifol). Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase also were sent to the showers.

On Sunday, the White Sox placed Seby Zavala on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Thursday) and recalled fellow catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Zavala, 29, is batting .155 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 66 games this season with Chicago.

Perez, 26, is 2-for-15 (.133) with a double and an RBI in 12 games this season with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media