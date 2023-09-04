White Sox place RHP Jimmy Lambert (ankle) on IL

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his right ankle.

Lambert, 28, was removed from Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Detroit after throwing nine pitches without recording an out in the fifth inning.

Lambert is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 35 appearances (one start) this season, his fourth with the White Sox.

Chicago also recalled right-hander Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated catcher Seby Zavala from the injured list before designating him for assignment.

Cronin, 25, made his major league debut on July 30 and has no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in five appearances out of the White Sox bullpen.

Zavala, 30, has been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a strained left oblique. He batted .155 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 66 games.

–Field Level Media